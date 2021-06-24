Huddersfield Town are set to sign Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill on loan, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter (See tweet below).

Chelsea CB Levi Colwill has signed his new contract until June 2025, confirmed – then he will join Huddersfield on loan, agreement reached. 🔵 #CFC #Huddersfield https://t.co/YfhMppKRe8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2021

Huddersfield Town are poised to bolster their defensive options by landing the highly-rated teenager for next season.

Colwill, who is 18-years-old, has signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea and is being tipped for a bright future with the European champions.

He is heading out on loan next term to the Championship to get some first-team experience under his belt and Huddersfield are in pole position for his signature.

Colwill has risen up through the academy at Chelsea and has also represented England at various youth levels in the past.

Huddersfield finished 20th in the second tier last season and will be looking for significant improvement under Carlos Corberan in the next campaign.

They have delved into the transfer window so far this summer already to land Ollie Turton, Josh Ruffels and Jordan Rhodes.

Thoughts

A few clubs in the Championship were said to be interested in signing Colwill from Chelsea so kudos to Huddersfield if they can get this deal over the line.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will want him playing every week and the chance to play regular football with the Terriers is a great opportunity for him.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on next season in what will be a big test for the teenager.