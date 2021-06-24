Peterborough United are closing in on the signing of Jack Marriott, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter (See tweet below).

Peterborough are closing in on the signing of former star Jack Marriott on a free transfer from Derby County. #pufc #dcfc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) June 24, 2021

Peterborough United are poised to see off competition from Hull City to bring back their former striker in an eye-catching deal.

Marriott, who is 26-years-old, is leaving Derby County when his contract expires next week and is available on a free transfer.

He joined Derby in 2018 and has since managed 17 goals in 86 games for the Rams, as well as having a loan spell away at Sheffield Wednesday last season.

Marriott started out at Ipswich Town but made his name at Luton Town, where he fired 28 goals in 91 matches.

Peterborough signed him in 2017 and he fired an impressive 33 goals for the Posh in his only season at London Road to earn a move to Derby.

The Posh are now close to bringing him back to London Road as they prepare for life in the Championship.

This would be a top signing for Peterborough and well worth the wait for their fans who have been crying out for some new signings since their promotion.

Marriott was prolific for the Posh during his one season there and will be a great addition to their ranks ahead of next term in the second tier.

Missing out on signing him to a league rival is a massive blow for Hull.