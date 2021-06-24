Plymouth Argyle are set to sign Portsmouth defender James Bolton, Hampshire Live has reported.

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe is looking to make some new signings this summer, with defenders on his radar.

Reports emerged earlier today (Thursday) claiming the Pilgrims were set to bring in an unnamed defender, who would complete a move to Home Park upon completing a medical. Former Everton and Luton Town full-back Brendan Galloway has also linked up with the club on trial.

Now, fresh reports have emerged claiming Plymouth are set to sign Portsmouth’s James Bolton.

Hampshire Live report that Pompey have sanctioned Bolton’s departure after two years at Fratton Park.

The 26-year-old still has a year remaining on his contract with the club. However, a move away this summer means Bolton can hunt for more first-team action elsewhere after limited action with Portsmouth during the 2020/21 campaign.

Last season, Bolton made only 19 appearances for the club across all competitions. In that time, he chipped in with one goal.

Overall, he played 53 times for the club, netting three goals and providing three assists.

With a move to Plymouth Argyle reportedly on the cards, it will be interesting to see how Bolton fares with his new club should a move go through as planned.

Bolton has a good amount of League One experience, playing exactly 100 times in the division. Over the course of his career, the Stone-born defender has also played for Shrewsbury Town, Macclesfield and Halifax Town.