Barnsley are in the hunt for a new manager with Valerien Ismael leaving for West Bromwich Albion.

Barnsley have a big decision to make on their next boss. Here are five early candidates –

Hannes Wolf

He has been linked with the Barnsley job before and could be considered again now. The German boss is currently in interim charge of Bayer Leverkusen having previously managed the likes of Stuttgart, Hamburg and Genk.

Alexander Zorniger

The 53-year-old manages in Cyprus for Apollon Limassol but made the shortlist for the Tykes before they appointed Ismael in October, as per the Yorkshire Post. Could he be back on their radar?

Chris Wilder

He is available and his name will no doubt crop up in regards to this vacancy. He guided Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League during his time at Bramall Lane and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

Adam Murray

Barnsley’s first-team coach has been called upon a couple of times to take caretaker charge over the past couple of seasons and may well come into their thinking now. He knows the club and all the players already and may fancy a crack at the full-time role.

Florian Kohfelt

Werder Bremen sacked him at the end of last season after four years in charge and is now available. The 38-year-old could fit the bill for Barnsley now and is a name to keep an eye out for.