Middlesbrough youngster Hayden Hackney has been backed by Football League World to break into the first-team fold next season.

Middlesbrough gave Hackney his debut in the FA Cup third round clash with Brentford back in January, with Neil Warnock’s side ultimately losing the tie 2-1 on the day.

The midfielder endured a mixed afternoon at the Brentford Community Stadium but Warnock gave him a second opportunity in the first-team, coming on for his Championship debut in the 3-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers on the final day last season.

Hackney has now been backed to kick on a break through next season for Middlesbrough, along with defender Nathan Wood.

The midfielder does have plenty of competition ahead of him in the middle of the park with the likes of captain Jonny Howson, Sam Morsy, George Saville, Paddy McNair and Marcus Tavernier above him in the pecking order.

Additionally, Connor Malley earned plaudits for his performances in the first-team when given the opportunity, whilst there still could be additions in the transfer window to contend with.

Luton Town’s Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu is a player Middlesbrough are targeting, whilst there are reports of a proposed loan move for Newcastle United’s in-demand youngster Matty Longstaff.

It is likely Hackney will be given a chance to impress when Middlesbrough’s pre-season proceedings get underway in a couple of weeks time. Warnock will hope to get a good look of all his players before making a decision on whether to keep players like Hackney, or whether a loan deal away from the club would be more beneficial.