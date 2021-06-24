Millwall’s long-serving midfielder Shaun Williams is set to complete a free transfer move to Portsmouth, Football Insider has claimed.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett will be looking to freshen up his squad this summer in preparation for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Lions moved to announce their retained list, confirming that experienced midfielder Shaun Williams would be one of the players leaving at the end of his contract.

Now, it has been revealed that Williams is now close to linking up with a new club following his release.

As per a report from Football Insider, the 34-year-old is set to move to League One side Portsmouth.

It is claimed that Pompey are close to securing a deal to bring the Republic of Ireland international in on a free transfer ahead of next season.

Danny Cowley is looking to make his mark on the squad at Fratton Park in his first window in charge of the club. So far, Pompey have made two signings, bringing in Liam Vincent and Clark Robertson. Following a breakthrough in discussions, it seems that out of contract Millwall man Williams will become signing number three.

The defensive midfielder is vastly experienced at Football League level, playing 235 times for Millwall in a seven-and-a-half-year stint with the club.

In that time, he managed 21 goals and 29 assists, also helping the club win promotion in 2017.