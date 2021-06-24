Stoke City have wasted no time in replacing the outgoing Nathan Collins with the Potters having announced via their official website that they have signed Watford centre-back Ben Wilmot.

Stoke have made their first signing of the season with the acquisition of Watford’s Ben Wilmot for an undisclosed fee. The defender has signed on a four-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2025.

Wilmot came through the ranks at Stevenage and made his senior debut back in 2017 in League Two. He played 15 times that season before making the switch to Watford the following summer. He has played 27 times for the Hornets, scoring one goal, but has been loaned out on two occasions away from Vicarage Road in Italy with Udinese and Championship side Swansea City.

Wilmot is also a four-time England U21 international and has also represented his country at U19 and U20 level.

He will join up with his new Stoke City teammates in the coming weeks as the club look to get their pre-season training and schedule underway.

His signing comes at the perfect time as the Potters waved goodbye to Nathan Collins earlier this afternoon. The Republic of Ireland U21 international departed to sign for Premier League side Burnley, meaning Wilmot will likely slot right into his place at the back for Michael O’Neill’s side.

O’Neill gave an interview to the club’s official website upon Wilmot’s arrival, talking up the 21-year-old’s potential and what impact he will have on the squad going forward.

“Ben is a young player of enormous potential who already has great experience of Championship football,” he said.

“I know he was attracting interest from a number of other clubs and we are really pleased to have made him our first signing of the summer. I’ve no doubts he will be an excellent addition to our squad.”

Stoke saw off interest from Wilmot’s previous loan club Swansea, who were also keen to bolster their options at the back with his acquisition.