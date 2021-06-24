Ipswich Town attacker Jack Lankester is poised to join League One new boys Cambridge United, TWTD has claimed.

Ipswich Town academy graduate Lankester was reported to have attracted interest from League Two outfit Salford City back in January.

However, a move failed to materialise, with the attacker remaining at Portman Road.

Now, it has been claimed that Lankester is now set to seal a move away from the Tractor Boys, with a move to League One new boys Cambridge United on the cards.

As per a report from TWTD, the 21-year-old is set to link up with Cambridge imminently.

A move has been agreed and it is said that an announcement could be made in the coming days. Lankester’s contract with Ipswich will be expiring next summer, so offloading him now means they avoid losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

Should a move to Cambridge go through as planned, the youngster’s long-term affiliation with the East Anglian side will come to an end.

Lankester has been with the club for 15 years, making his way through the youth ranks and into the senior side.

Across all competitions, the Ipswich-born prodigy has notched up 30 appearances for the club’s senior side. In the process, he has found the back of the net three times, also chipping in with two assists.

Able to feature on either wing, through the middle as a striker or in attacking midfield, it will be interesting to see how Lankester fares with Mark Bonner’s side should a move go through.