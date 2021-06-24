Coventry City confirmed the departure of Marko Marosi on Thursday, opening the door for Mark Robins to bring in a new number one.

Coventry City are on the hunt for a new man in between the sticks this summer as Mark Robins prepares his squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

Following Marko Marosi’s move to Shrewsbury Town, Ben Wilson is the only senior ‘keeper on the books at the moment.

With that in mind, here are three goalkeepers the Sky Blues should consider signing this summer.

Christian Walton – Brighton and Hove Albion

The 25-year-old will be leaving the Seagulls this summer, meaning he can be snapped up on a free transfer.

Given the amount of Championship experience Walton has, Coventry City would be foolish not to consider a move. The club were linked with Walton last month (The Sun on Sunday, 16.05.21, pg. 59), but it is unknown if they are still keen.

Walton has previously enjoyed successful EFL loan spells with Luton Town, Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers, keeping over 50 clean sheets in senior football.

Craig MacGillivray – Portsmouth

Another shot-stopper who is set to be available for nothing this summer, MacGillivray could be a good option for the Sky Blues.

The Scottish ‘keeper kept an impressive 17 clean sheets for Portsmouth last season, taking him to 43 in 135 games for the club.

The 28-year-old has spent his entire career playing in League One, so it would be interesting to see how he fares in the second-tier if Coventry were to eye a move.

Joe Bursik – Stoke City

The England U21 international is highly rated by the Potters, so a loan move would be most likely. However, having spent time on loan in League One last season, it could be wise for Stoke to loan Bursik to a Championship side next season.

He thoroughly impressed in emergency stints with Peterborough United and Lincoln City, also keeping seven clean sheets in 15 games for Michael O’Neill’s side.

Stoke’s transfer stance regarding Bursik remains unknown, but it would be worth exploring for the Sky Blues should he become available.