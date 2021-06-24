Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle is not on the radar of Premier League new boys Norwich City, according to Norwich Evening News.

Sheffield United’s recent relegation down into the Championship has seen several of their key players linked with moves away from Bramall Lane.

Jayden Bogle only arrived at the club from Derby County last summer and played a total of 16 games in the Premier League. He played 21 games across the campaign in all competitions, scoring three times in the process.

Norwich City were said to be keen on bringing Bogle to Carrow Road this summer, presumably as a replacement for the in-demand Max Aarons. However, fresh reports claim that the Canaries ‘have no interest’ in the defender.

The report claims that if Aarons was to depart the club for pastures new, they would be well equipped with Sam Byram expected to be fit for pre-season next month and teenager Bali Mumba able to make the step up comfortably.

With Aarons having graduated from the academy, Norwich will generate a large profit from the youngster if they were to sell. Therefore they could look to replace him in the current transfer market, but Bogle won’t be that man.

The Sheffield United player could well be on the move elsewhere between now and the end of the transfer window but as things stand he will stay in South Yorkshire, compete for his place and look to secure promotion back to the top tier at the first time of asking.