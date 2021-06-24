Matty Longstaff could be loaned out by Newcastle United this summer, the Shields Gazette has claimed.

Matty Longstaff is one of Newcastle United’s top young players but has been linked with a loan departure this summer.

The young midfielder’s first-team chances were limited last season, with Steve Bruce playing him in only five Premier League games.

After a lack of game time last season, Longstaff has been linked with a loan departure. Championship pair West Brom and Middlesbrough are among the sides rumoured to be showing interest.

Now, the duo have been provided with a big boost in their reported chase of the Magpies prodigy.

As per the Shields Gazette, Bruce could sanction a loan move away from St. James’ Park this summer. The report states that after blocking a loan departure last season, the 21-year-old will be sent out on loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

The news will be encouraging for Boro and the Baggies as they look to bring in Longstaff to bolster their midfield ranks this summer.

They will be facing competition from other clubs for his signature. Reports emerged earlier this week claiming Premier League new-boys Norwich City are also keen, as are Belgian outfit RSC Anderlecht.

After an impressive breakthrough into the senior side, the Rotherham-born midfielder has played 20 times for the Magpies. In that time, he has netted three goals, including the winner against Manchester United on his debut.

Longstaff, brother of fellow Newcastle midfielder Sean, will be hoping to make a good impression out on loan should a move materialise.