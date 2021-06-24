Blackpool have signed Callum Connolly on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Blackpool have brought in the versatile Liverpudlian on a two-year deal, with the option for a third.

Connolly, who is 23-years-old, was released by Everton at the end of last season and has been snapped by the Tangerines on a free transfer.

Fleetwood Town were keen on signing him after his loan spell there last term, as per a report by the Liverpool Echo, whilst Ipswich Town were also linked, as per TWTD.

Read: Blackpool target wanted by Charlton Athletic

However, Blackpool have won the race for him and he has said: “I’m delighted to be here. For the last few weeks I’ve been speaking to the gaffer about where he was going to play me, the belief in the squad and where he wants to take the team.

“The Club’s going to be playing Championship football again, and it sounds very promising to be a Blackpool player.”

Connolly has spent his whole career to date on the books at Everton and has left on permanent basis for the first time this summer.

He played just once for the Toffees’ first-team and had loan spells away in the past at Barnsley, Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, Ipswich Town and Lincoln City to get game time under his belt.

Read: Ipswich Town make goalkeeper a leading transfer target

Blackpool are preparing for life back in the Championship and the fact Connolly can play in defence and midfield makes him a shrewd addition for Neil Critchley’s side.

They have also brought in Dan Grimshaw, Reece James and Josh Bowler since sealing their promotion from League One.