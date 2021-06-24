AFC Bournemouth star Arnaut Danjuma is not wanted by Leeds United, the Yorkshire Evening Post has revealed.

AFC Bournemouth’s flying Dutchman enjoyed a thoroughly impressive 2020/21 campaign, starring on the wing.

Across all competitions, the 24-year-old managed 17 goals and eight assists in 38 games. His form has seen him heavily linked with a move away, with West Ham and Southampton previously mentioned as suitors.

However, Danjuma has recently spoken about the possibility of joining Leeds United. He stated a move to Elland Road would be “a nice step”, adding that he is not keen on another season of Championship football.

“Leeds is a bigger institution than Bournemouth, has a very nice history and they play Premier League,” he said. “I don’t think I can play another Championship season, I’ve outgrown the competition a bit. Leeds United would be a nice step.”

Amid the winger’s words, the Yorkshire Evening Post has now revealed Leeds’ stance.

They report that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are not interested in signing the former Club Brugge man.

Following his words, the Nigeran-born winger moved to reassure AFC Bournemouth fans. He stated he was only trying to be “respectful” about the club, adding that he did not mean to undermine the Cherries.

Seen a few quotes, just to be clear I was put on the spot about a club in an interview and I was only trying to be respectful about them as I would any club, no way in a thousand years would I mean to be disrespectful about my club who has served me well for 2 seasons 🍒 — Arnaut Danjuma (@Danjuma) June 24, 2021

Having said that he isn’t keen on playing Championship football again, it will be interesting to see how Danjuma’s transfer situation pans out in the coming weeks.

The former PSV youngster has been with Bournemouth for two years now, joining back in 2019. Across all competitions, the pacey winger has managed 17 goals and eight assists in 52 outings.

With Premier League clubs previously linked and Danjuma hoping for a move away, it awaits to be seen if Bournemouth grant him a transfer this summer.