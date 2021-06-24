Birmingham City have completed the signing of Jordan Graham, as announced by their official club website.

Birmingham City have made him their second signing of the summer after they landed Ryan Woods yesterday.

Graham, who is 26-years-old, has signed a two-year deal with the Blues with the option for a third.

He turned down the opportunity to stay with Gillingham at the end of last season and has earned a move to the Championship now on a free transfer.

The winger was not short of interest with Hull City and Lincoln City linked, as per a report by Hull Live, whilst London News Online reported that Charlton Athletic held talks with him.

However, it is Birmingham who have won the race for his signature. He has said: “I’m over the moon. I’m delighted to come here, be back in the Championship and hopefully show people what I can do. Last season was a good year for me in terms of performance and numbers and I want to build on that now.

“You get the impression that the Club’s heading in a new direction and it’s a really positive feeling. I got that when I met the manager last week. I knew he was interested in me when he was at Charlton so when he came here, I was already thinking this would be an ideal move. I’m delighted it’s all worked out perfectly and I couldn’t be happier.”

Graham has previously played for Birmingham’s rivals Aston Villa and Wolves in the past and will offer the Midlands side more competition and depth in attacking areas for next season.

He was a hit with Gillingham in League One last term and scored 13 goals in all competitions.

Steve Evans’s side were keen to keep hold of him but his heart was set on a move up to the Championship.

He will be looking to prove himself in the second tier next season and show Hull, Charlton and Lincoln what they have missed out on.