Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock will be hoping his side break into the Championship top six in the up and coming season, but believes it will take some doing to beat a particular six sides to those places.

Middlesbrough finished in 10th position last season and will be looking to go one better and achieve a place in the Championship top six this time around.

The club are looking to recruit ‘six or seven’ new players this summer according to manager Neil Warnock and fans will be hoping these proposed new acquisitions will boost their chances of achieving their goal.

However, speaking to Teesside Live, the Boro boss has picked out six sides who will make things difficult, suggesting his side have work to do if they are to beat them to a top six finish.

“I think you look, and yes the three coming down will be favourites, Bournemouth and the Welsh clubs have got super squads, but every game is so difficult in this league. You can’t plan anything,” he said.

“I’m just looking forward to it me, I can’t wait.”

Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham were the three sides relegated from the Premier League and will be looking to bounce back at the first time of asking.

Bournemouth narrowly missed out on promotion, losing in the play-off semi-final to Brentford, who went on to beat Swansea City in the final, another club Warnock picks out.

He also references Swansea’s Welsh rivals Cardiff City who, although they finished above Boro, they did ultimately miss out on the top six, finishing in eighth position, nine points behind eventual sixth placed side Bournemouth.

Middlesbrough were 13th points behind the Cherries and will need to make up some ground if they are to challenge at the top end next time.