Barnsley could look to appoint someone currently working in Germany as their next manager, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (See tweet below).

Heard they were looking at someone working in Germany … https://t.co/QBjWfS2zMk — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 24, 2021

Barnsley are set to be dealt a huge blow with current boss Valerien Ismael on his way to West Bromwich Albion.

The Tykes have a big decision to make on their replacement and Nixon suggests they are looking at someone currently managing in Germany.

Their identity remains unknown for now but Barnsley’s hierarchy will want to act fast to find their new manager with pre-season on the horizon.

Not many of their fans knew much about Ismael when he moved to Oakwell during last season and it appears the Yorkshire club will be going down the abroad route again.

Their past two appointments of Daniel Stendel and Gerhard Struber before Ismael also worked out well so they will be hoping for more of the same with whoever comes in this summer.

Barnsley got in the Play-Offs last term and will be hoping to replicate that in the next campaign.

Thoughts

The first name that springs to mind to me is Hannes Wolf, who has been linked with the Tykes in the past.

He is currently interim charge of Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, having previously managed the likes of Stuttgart, Hamburg and Genk.

It is also not beyond the realms of possibility that Barnsley delve into the German second tier for someone.