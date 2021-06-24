Millwall boss Gary Rowett has challenged midfielder Ben Thompson to impress during pre-season to break into the starting 11 as he enters the final year of his contract.

Millwall are rumoured to be in the market for a new attacking midfielder this summer. Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass has been heavily linked with the Lions, who have reportedly seen bids turned down for the player.

The signing of Windass would likely damage Ben Thompson’s chances of a first-team spot.

The previous Portsmouth target, who has a year remaining on his deal, mainly featured in that role last season. Now, with his future at Millwall uncertain, Thompson has been issued a challenge by manager Gary Rowett.

Speaking with News at Den, Rowett has challenged the midfielder to “hit the ground running” in pre-season.

The Millwall boss stated it is up to players to perform well to show they need to be in the starting 11 ahead of the new season. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Thommo’s got another year left. It’s important that Thommo comes back in and hits the ground running. That’s really it.

“In any scenario, unless a club makes an offer that’s a really good offer and you sit down with the player, not a lot of players will leave.

“It’s up to them to perform well to get into our team.”

Amid his struggles to nail down a spot in Millwall’s starting 11, the 25-year-old has been linked with a move away.

Portsmouth, who took Thompson on loan during the 2018/19 season, have been frequently mentioned as a potential destination for the midfielder. However, despite consistent links, a move has never materialised.

With Rowett issuing a challenge and Thompson nearing the end of his current contract, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out over the rest of the transfer window.