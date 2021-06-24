Coventry City goalkeeper Marko Marosi is set to complete a move to Shrewsbury Town, Football Insider has claimed.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins will be looking to bolster his ranks this summer following his side’s 16th place finish last season.

Reports emerged earlier this summer claiming the Sky Blues would be in the market for a new goalkeeper ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Now, it has been claimed that in the wake of the club’s new goalkeeper hunt, 2019 signing Marko Marosi is on the brink of a move away from the Championship side.

As per a report from Football Insider, Marosi is set to join Shrewsbury Town.

The former Doncaster Rovers shot-stopper sees his contrct with Coventry come to an end next summer. However, it seems he will not be seeing out the final year of his deal with the club as a move away beckons.

A transfer appears to be close, with Marosi reportedly undergoing a medical with the League One side today (Thursday).

With an agreement in place and the final touches seemingly being put on the move, it awaits to be seen if the relevant parties can finalise the deal ahead of the new season.

Should Marosi depart, it will bring an end to his two-year affiliation with the Sky Blues.

Since joining on a free transfer from Doncaster back in 2019, the Slovakian has played 61 times for the club. In the process, Marosi has kept 21 clean sheets, five of which came last season.