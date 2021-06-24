Harrogate Town are set to sign former Middlesbrough striker Luke Armstrong from Salford City, Football League World has stated.

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver is looking to bolster his ranks ahead of next season after a decent first campaign in League Two.

The Sulphurites managed a 17th place finish, comfortably fending off relegation.

A striker is on Harrogate’s radar ahead of the 2021/22 season and now, it has been claimed that the fourth tier side are closing in on a deal for a new hotshot.

According to a report from Football League World, Salford City striker Luke Armstrong is set to complete a move to the club.

The former Middlesbrough and Birmingham City youngster is poised to link up with Weaver’s men following an impressive loan stint with National League play-off winners Hartlepool United.

Armstrong’s deal at the Peninsula Stadium expires next summer, but the Ammies will sanction a move to Harrogate imminently.

After his successful spell with Hartlepool, it will be interesting to see if the 24-year-old striker can emulate that form with Harrogate. Across all competitions, Armstrong managed 15 goals in 31 games for Dave Challinor’s side.

Armstrong is a product of Middlesbrough’s youth academy, coming through their ranks and picking up experience out on loan.

Despite scoring seven in 22 for Boro’s U23s, the attacker never appeared for their senior side.

Much of his game time came away from the Riverside Stadium, spending time out on loan. Armstrong linked up with the likes of Gateshead and Accrington Stanley before his permanent departure in 2019.