Ipswich Town’s pursuit of Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has suffered a blow, with reporter David Lynch stating the Premier League side are planning on keeping him this summer.

A new five-year deal for Caoimhin Kelleher. #LFC insist there are no plans to loan him out next season – he is the first back-up to Alisson Becker despite Adrian also recently signing a new deal.https://t.co/uYmaDwwYDl — David Lynch (@dmlynch) June 24, 2021

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook is looking to revamp his squad ahead of the 2021/22 as he begins his first window in charge.

So far, the Tractor Boys have made two signings. Midfielder Lee Evans and the versatile Wes Burns have both completed moves to Portman Road, but Cook is yet to find himself a new goalkeeper.

Liverpool prodigy Caoimhin Kelleher has been mentioned as a rumoured target. However, an update has emerged that damages their hopes of securing a deal.

As stated by Liverpool reporter David Lynch, the Anfield club have no interest in letting Kelleher leave on loan this summer.

The young Irishman has just committed his future to the club, penning a new five-year deal. Kelleher’s deal was set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season but now, he will be staying on Merseyside for the long-term to compete with Alisson for a starting spot.

So far, the 22-year-old has made nine senior appearances for the club, keeping four clean sheets.

With a move for Kelleher now reportedly off the cards, it will be interesting to see how Cook’s ‘keeper hunt pans out in the coming weeks and months.

Dundee United shot-stopper Benjamin Siegrist has also been heavily linked with a move to the League One club, as has Charlton Athletic’s Ben Amos.