Luton Town defender Peter Kioso has spoken out on the immediate future of teammate Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu in an interview with newspaper Luton Today.

Luton have offered Ruddock Mpanzu a new deal in recent weeks but the offer remains on the table with the player not yet committing his future to the club.

He is Luton’s longest serving player having arrived from West Ham United way back in December 2013. However, it looks as though he is keeping his options open with his contract running down at Kenilworth Road.

He would become a free agent at the end of the month and talks seem to be going right down to the wire. The side in pole position to capitalise are fellow Championship outfit Middlesbrough, who are keen to bolster their midfield options ahead of the up and coming campaign.

Following captain Sonny Bradley’s comments on the ‘irreplaceable’ midfielder, fellow Luton defender Peter Kioso has spoken out on the importance of Ruddock Mpanzu and how it would ‘be amazing’ if he signed a new deal with the club.

“It’s a family,” he said.

“If we can keep Pell, it would be amazing, as he’s a great player and is someone that everyone loves at the club.

“He’s someone that in my view if we could keep him, everybody would love to see him back with us.”

Kioso’s family comment is particularly prominent, with the right-back being the cousin of the in-demand midfielder.

Ruddock Mpanzu is reportedly set to be offered a long-term contract with Middlesbrough and could prize him away from Luton in the coming weeks. Boro boss Neil Warnock told supporters to expect new arrivals in the next couple of weeks and the Hatters versatile midfielder could be one to join shortly if reports are to be believed.