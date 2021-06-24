Sunderland are ‘confident’ of agreeing new terms with Luke O’Nien – the midfielder has been linked with all of Millwall, Luton Town, Preston North End, Middlesbrough and Hull City recently.

O’Nien, 26, looks set to be staying with Sunderland, with Football Insider reporting this afternoon that the Black Cats are ‘confident of agreeing a new contract’ with the Englishman.

The League One club are said to be ‘close’ to finalising his extended stay, with his contract set to expire at the end of this month.

Football Insider previously reported that all of Millwall, Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Preston North End were looking int a summer move for O’Nien, with Hull City having been reportedly interested later on.

O’Nien proved to be one of Sunderland’s most useful names last season, featuring 40 times across the League One campaign and scoring twice, operating in a number of positions when injuries caught up with the Black Cats.

Despite his side falling in short in the League One play-offs once again, Lee Johnson seems to have pulled off a keen bit of business by honing in on an extended deal for O’Nien, with plenty of clubs having been linked with him going into the next month when is due to be a free agent.

For the likes of Millwall, Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Preston and Hull City who’ve all been linked with O’Nien, seeing him agree fresh terms with Sunderland will be a blow to them – he could still make for a really shrewd signing on a free, but it’s seemingly becoming unlikely now.