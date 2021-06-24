Sheffield Wednesday boss has identified former Spurs and current Doncaster Rovers man John Bostock as a potential summer signing.

Bostock, 29, is reported by Sheffield Star to be on Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore’s summer shopping list.

The former Spurs man was signed by Moore at Doncaster Rovers last season where he went on to make 18 League One appearances.

Formerly of the likes of Spurs, Hull City and briefly Sheffield Wednesday during the 2011/12 campaign, the Englishman has spent much of his career overseas having featured for all of FC Toronto, Antwerp, Leuven, Lens, Bursaspor and Toulouse.

Sheffield Wednesday will need some added creativity going into the 2021/22 season having lacked it in the Championship at times last season.

Josh Windass netted nine goals across the Championship season but his future remains unclear, with bids from Millwall coming in for him, whilst skipper Barry Bannan now looks to be facing an uncertain summer.

Bostock’s previous ties with Moore will obviously help Wednesday in this particular transfer pursuit – no price tag is known as of yet, but Sheffield Star writes that Bostock ‘may be available if an agreement can be reached’, despite him having a year left on his Keepmoat contract.

Thoughts?

Wednesday fans just want to see someone come through the doors at this point. They’re due to lose a host of players at the end of this month and Moore needs a host more to replace them and prepare for League One.

Bostock would be a quality addition, but it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal across the line.