West Brom have joined the race to sign Kean Bryan from Sheffield United, according to a report by Football Insider.

West Brom are said to be lining up a move for the Sheffield United man.

Bryan, who is 24-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

Football Insider have previously reported that Fulham, Burnley and Swansea City are keen on him, whilst The Sun on Sunday (11.04.21, pg. 67) said that Watford were also interested.

Read: Swansea City target wanted by MLS side

Bryan is due to hold talks with new Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic over his future at the club and he is not short of potential offers from elsewhere.

He made 15 appearances in all competitions as the Blades were relegated from the Premier League having previously fallen out-of-favour with the Bramall Lane club.

The ex-England youth international started his career at Manchester City and rose up through the youth ranks there.

However, he never made a senior appearance for the North-West giants and was shipped out on loan to Bury and Oldham as a youngster to gain experience.

Read: Sheffield United could let 2019 signing leave this summer

He signed for Sheffield United in 2018 but played just four times for the Yorkshire club in his first two seasons. He has been loaned out to Bolton Wanderers as well during his time at the club too.

Bryan got plenty of game time last term but is wanted by West Brom now.