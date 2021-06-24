Peterborough United midfielder Flynn Clarke has signed for Norwich City for an undisclosed fee. The Canaries have confirmed the news via their official website.

Peterborough were subject to £300k and £700k bids from Norwich in previous transfer windows but rejected both of the offers that came their way.

Clarke was offered a new deal at the Weston Homes Stadium but he and his representatives ultimately turned this down in an attempt to keep his options open. He was looking to weigh up any further offers that came in from other clubs elsewhere and Norwich seemingly met Peterborough’s valuation this time around.

With the prospect of the 18-year-old playing in the Premier League with Daniel Farke’s side, it seemed an opportunity too good to pass up.

Clarke has made 11 appearances for the Peterborough first-team since making his debut in September 2020. However, he has been a regular for the Posh youth teams in recent seasons and even scored three goals in five games in the Papa John’s Trophy last time out, earning a Player of the Round award in the process.

Norwich announced that Clarke will join up with the club’s academy system first, although the midfielder does see a clear route through into the first-team picture.

“This is a great club and I feel absolutely delighted to sign here. I’m over the moon,” he said.

“Norwich have a reputation for the work they do with their younger players. They try to make a pathway for them and that really opened my eyes and grabbed my attention.

“The club also recently got promoted to the Premier League, so it feels like a no-brainer for me.

“I’d like to try to make a breakthrough to the senior team, I’d like to show all the fans, staff and players around me what I’m capable of and hopefully I can get a shirt.”

In seasons gone by, Norwich have given opportunities to the likes of Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell, Adam Idah, Jamal Lewis, and Josh and Jacob Murphy. Therefore there is certainly the opportunity to make the step up in the not too distant future if he impresses.