Plymouth Argyle have taken Brendan Galloway on trial, as per a report by Plymouth Live.

Plymouth Argyle are casting an eye over the defender over pre-season.

Galloway, who is 25-years-old, was released by Luton Town at the end of the last campaign.

The left-back is now available on a free transfer and will be hoping to earn a deal with the Pilgrims.

Read: Plymouth Argyle previous stance on Walsall new signing revealed

Galloway spent the past two years on the books at Luton but struggled with injuries, making just six appearances in all competitions.

He started his career with MK Dons and broke into their first-team as a youngster before Everton snapped him up in 2014.

Galloway then went on to spend five years at Goodison Park and made 21 appearances for the Premier League side.

The ex-England youth international also had loan spells away from the Merseyside outfit at West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland to get some experience under his belt.

He left Everton in 2019 and linked up with his former coach Graeme Jones at Luton.

However, his time in Bedfordshire didn’t work out and he looking to impress Plymouth now to hopefully find himself a new home.

Read: Luton Town man rejects contract offer

Ryan Lowe’s side finished 18th in League One last term and will be looking to build on that next season.

They have so far signed James Wilson, Dan Scarr and Macauley Gillespie this summer to boost their defensive options, as well as striking a new contract deal with striker Luke Jephcott.