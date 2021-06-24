Leeds United are being linked with a surprise move for Blackburn Rovers attacker Ben Brereton, as per a report by the Daily Mail (originally from RedGol).

Leeds United are said to be admirers of the Blackburn Rovers man.

Brereton, who is 22-years-old, has been catching the eye over recent weeks playing for Chile at the Copa America.

Eyebrows were raised when the Stoke-born forward was called up to their national team last month.

His mother was born in Chile and he has since made a decent impression for the South American outfit.

Leeds are in the hunt for attacking reinforcements and their boss Marcelo Bielsa will be considering his options.

The Whites are gearing up for another year in the Premier League and will be after more competition and depth to their squad.

Brereton scored seven goals in all competitions for Blackburn in the last campaign under Tony Mowbray.

The ex-England youth international started his career on the books at Stoke City before joining Nottingham Forest in 2015.

He went on to break into the Reds’ first-team and scored nine goals in 57 games as a youngster.

Blackburn then swooped to sign him in August 2018 for a fee in the region of £7 million but he initially struggled for goals for the Lancashire side.

He managed just two goals over the course of his first two seasons at Ewood Park but did better last term.

Brereton is now becoming a national hero in Chile and is being linked with Leeds.