Hibernian are expected to face interest in Kevin Nisbet this summer, as per a report by the Edinburgh Evening News.

Hibernian’s striker is a man in-demand again with ‘several clubs’ weighing up moves for him now.

Nisbet, who is 24-years-old, played in all three of Scotland’s games at the Euros.

It was well documented that Birmingham City tried to lure him away from Hibernian in January.

Read: Birmingham City to win race to sign winger

Sunderland were also linked with this past winter, as per the Scottish Sun, whilst the same publication have more recently reported that Celtic are keen.

Hibs are set to hold crunch talks with him when he returns to their group with him due to have a break now.

Nisbet, who is 23-years-old, was a key player for Jack Ross’ side last season and scored 18 goals in all competitions.

He has in fact been in fine form over the past few seasons. He scored 34 goals for Raith Rovers two years ago in the Scottish League One before firing 23 goals in 32 games for Dunfermline in the Championship in the campaign before last.

Read: Sunderland target is on Charlton Athletic’s radar

He got his move to the Scottish top flight last summer and stepped up well to life in a higher league.

Birmingham wanted him in January and it will be interesting to see if they make another bid for him soon with several clubs said to be mulling over a move now.