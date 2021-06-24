Middlesbrough found out their schedule for the up and coming Championship campaign this morning and manager Neil Warnock gave his initial thoughts in an interview with TalkSPORT radio.

Middlesbrough will travel to recently relegated Fulham on the opening day, before they host Bristol City in the club’s first home game of the 2021/22 season.

Despite Middlesbrough being allowed a trial of 1,000 fans in the Riverside stadium when they faced Bournemouth back in September last year, next season will give Warnock the chance to see the ground packed for the first time since taking over from Jonathan Woodgate as manager in June 2020.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, the Boro boss gave his initial thoughts on the fixture list. He spoke out on the opening game against Fulham, the subsequent handful of games, travel plans and their chances next season.

“Last year we got Watford away first game, so they usually give us a tough one,” he said.

“Then we’ve got four teams who beat us last year [Bristol City, Queens Park Rangers, Derby County, Blackburn Rovers].

“I’m just looking forward to it me, I can’t wait.

“We’ll be better prepared this season than we were last.

“Every game is difficult when you look at the fixture list, but every game is winnable. I just can’t wait to enjoy the ride and I hope the fans are the same.

“I’ve said all along I can’t wait to see the Riverside with fans in once again.”

One thing Middlesbrough will need to get right in order for them to succeed this season is recruitment. With several high profile players having departed this month, the club are in the market to sign replacements who are just as good, if not better.

As reported on The72 earlier today, Warnock admitted he is looking to sign six or seven new players and supporters should expect arrivals in the around two weeks time.