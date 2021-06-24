Vancouver Whitecaps have made a ‘huge’ offer for Championship-linked Ryan Gauld, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Vancouver Whitecaps are keen to lure the Scotsman to the MLS.

Gauld, who is 25-years-old, starred in Portugal for Farense last season and has a big decision to make on his next move in the game.

The attacking midfielder has been linked with the likes of Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City and Brentford, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

Gauld had an impressive past campaign in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, scoring nine goals in all competitions.

He started his career on the books at Dundee United and rose up through the youth ranks at Tannadice Park.

He broke into the Terrors’ first-team as a youngster and scored nine goals in 50 games to earn a move to Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

Gauld was a key player for Sporting’s B team but only ever made five appearances for their senior side as they decided to loan him out to Vitoria, Aves, Farense and Hibernian to gain some more experience.

Farense lured him away on a permanent basis in 2019 and he helped them gain promotion from the second tier in his first full season there.

Clubs such as Sheffield United, Blackburn, Swansea and Brentford have been linked.

However, Gauld has been offered the chance of a big-money move to Canada with Vancouver and it will be interesting to see what he does.