Rangers are in talks with Football League-linked Josh McPake over a new deal, as per a report by Football Insider.

Rangers are looking to tie down the winger to a three-year contract.

McPake, who is 19-years-old, is a man in-demand right now with clubs in both England and Scotland keen to bring him in on loan next season.

Tranmere Rovers, Oldham Athletic, Morecambe and Doncaster Rovers have all been linked in the Football League, as per a report by the Independent earlier this week.

McPake spent the second-half of last season on loan in League Two at Harrogate Town after Rangers gave him the green light to leave on loan in the January transfer window.

He made 21 appearances for Simon Weaver’s side and scored four goals.

McPake spent the first-half of the past season on loan at Greenock Morton and played 10 times in all competitions for the Scottish Championship outfit before returning to Rangers.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Ibrox and has played once for their senior side to date, coming in a Europa League clash against Gibraltese side St Joseph’s.

Steven Gerrard’s side want to extend his contract and may well loan him out somewhere again next term for more experience.

Tranmere, Oldham, Morecambe and Doncaster have been linked and it will be interesting to see what he ends up doing.