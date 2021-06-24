Swansea City have been linked with OH Leuven’s Thomas Henry this month, and recent reports coming out of Europe claim that the player has ‘spoken’ with the Swans.

Henry, 26, scored 21 goals and grabbed five assists in 31 league outings for Belgian outfit Leuven last season.

Euro outlet Het Nieuwsblad (via Sport Witness) reported earlier in the month that Swansea City had a ‘concrete’ interest in signing the Frenchman this summer and now, reports from the same outlet claim that the player has ‘spoken’ with Swansea City.

Leuven boss Marc Brys is seemingly resigned to letting Henry leave this summer and for Swansea City, a player with 26 goal contributions last season could be the ideal replacement for Andre Ayew.

Ayew scored another 17 Championship goals for Swansea City last season, adding to his 16 in the 2020/21 campaign.

But he’ll be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of this month and those goals will need replacing if Cooper is to have his side challenging for the top-six again next season.

That’s if Cooper remains in South Wales – he’s being strongly linked with a switch to Fulham, with Scott Parker seemingly set for Bournemouth.

Thoughts?

Henry looks like a real player – he scored 15 league goals in the 2019/20 season and continued his form into the campaign just gone.

Swansea City likely won’t be the only team looking at his this summer though, but the uncertainty regarding Cooper’s future means that transfer activity might take a backseat for now.