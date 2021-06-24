Derby County were thrust into yet more chaos last night, following the release of an EFL statement late last night.

The English Football League revealed in a statement last night that they have fined Derby County £100,000 for a ‘breach of Financial Fair Play rules’, as quoted by The Athletic‘s Matt Slater.

Initially, the statement made no mention of a points penalty which had previously been touted by The Sun’s Alan Nixon, who last night reiterated that a points penalty for the upcoming 2021/22 season is a possibility:

Derby. So officially guilty of the amortisation thing. Fined. Now their old accounts checked in a new light. FFP offences likely. But still looks like points penalty applied NEXT season. This move leaves door open in case the next commission result is quick … unlikely though. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 23, 2021

The EFL fixtures for the next season have been released this morning and Derby County’s and Wycombe Wanderers’ fixtures have been made interchangeable, in case of the event that Derby County are belatedly relegated into League One and Wycombe Wanderers reinstalled into the Championship after finishing a point and a place from safety last season.

Relegation is a threat. The Athletic in their report on the situation outlined that fact, and also revealed that an independent disciplinary commission has ‘ordered’ Derby County to resubmit accounts for the financial years ending on June 30th for all of 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Both Derby County and the EFL can appeal and should the Rams do so and it goes against them, it’ll put them at further risk of relegation via a points deduction being applied to last season’s final Championship table.

It’s a terrible situation that the Rams now find themselves in. This ongoing uncertainty will beset them until all is finalised and until then, Wayne Rooney can’t properly prep his side in time for the 2021/22 season – whichever league they’re playing in.