Wolves have reportedly joined the race to sign West Brom stopper Sam Johnstone, who’s also been linked with the likes of Manchester United and West Ham.

Johnstone, 28, shone for West Brom in what was an otherwise torrid last season in the Premier League.

The Englishman, formerly of Manchester United, is currently part of Gareth Southgate’s England side at Euro 2020 but that’s not stopped the transfer rumours from making their way into the headlines.

Today, The Athletic have linked Wolves with the goalkeeper who’s previously been valued at £20million by West Brom.

The Baggies are closing in on the exciting appointment of Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael – the Frenchman has been strongly linked with the club in the past few days and now looks set to land the job at The Hawthorns.

It comes after Sam Allardyce saw West Brom relegated from the Premier League and the search to replace him has so far been a prolonged one, with names such as Chris Wilder and David Wagner coming in out and out of contention.

There’s plenty of teams now looking at Johnstone with Manchester United tipped for a return and West Ham also linked alongside newcomers to the transfer race Wolves.

United though are reportedly unimpressed with the above-mentioned £20million price tag and that could be the case for Wolves, with West Brom seemingly playing hardball with their star players upon their Championship return.

Retaining Johnstone would undoubtedly bolster the Baggies’ promotion credentials going into the 2021/22 campaign but a probable £20million fee would also give them cash to reinvest into the side.