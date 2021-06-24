Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has revealed that new additions will be expected at the club in ‘two weeks time’ in an interview with The Hartlepool Mail.

Middlesbrough are hoping to make a break into the Championship top six after narrowly missing out last time around. They ended the campaign last season in 10th position, but were in the play-off spots until late on in the season.

They were marred by injuries in the latter stages and with those key players set to return ahead of pre-season, Boro will fancy their chances of achieving their goal.

However, several players are set to leave the club at the end of the month with Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher, Marvin Johnson, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, and Jordan Archer all having not signed new contracts. Therefore, Warnock is looking for replacements.

Speaking to The Hartlepool Mail, the Boro boss expressed his intentions to sign ‘six or seven’ this summer in a bid to improve their chances of finishing as high as possible and potentially earning promotion in the process. He also revealed that things should start hotting up in just a couple of weeks.

“Everything is going to start moving in about two weeks’ time,” he said.

“I want six or seven players. I’ve signed one keeper so far, that’s all.

“I’m talking to everybody but haven’t got anyone signed. Players have got to be realistic because the money isn’t there like it was before.”

Joe Lumley is the only player the club have brought in as of yet. He signed on a free transfer from Queens Park Rangers.

Middlesbrough are looking to the free agent market, which is set to open on July 1st. This could be where the majority of their new signings come from.

They have identified the likes of Junior Hoilett, Yannick Bolasie and Famara Diedhiou as potential new recruits, all of which are unattached and looking for a club as things stand. Whether their new employers will be Middlesbrough remains to be seen.