Charlton Athletic will start the 2021/22 League One season at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Charlton Athletic are set for a mouth-watering start to the new campaign as they welcome Sheffield Wednesday to the Valley.

Nigel Adkins is gearing up for his first full season in charge of the Addicks and will be aiming for promotion.

The Owls will travel to London for their first game in the third tier for nine years following their relegation from the Championship.

Read: Charlton Athletic hold fresh contract talks with striker

Other key fixtures for Charlton-

Boxing Day- AFC Wimbledon away

New Years Day- Wycombe Wanderers home

Final Day- Ipswich Town away

Charlton will be hoping to have some new signings in their ranks for when they take on Sheffield Wednesday in early August with the club working hard behind the scenes on their recruitment.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to getting Darren Moore’s side on the opening day of the season –

Excellent game to start the season with! They will pack out the away end and we should have a big crowd so will be a quality atmosphere. Roll on August — Ben B 💙 (@CafcBen2021) June 24, 2021

Knew it! — matt broad (@mattbroadCAFC) June 24, 2021

I was right!! — Mark Davison (@mdavisontafc) June 24, 2021

Massive game. — steven mummery (@Steven_at_24) June 24, 2021

Massive — Pete Finch (@peterfinch46) June 24, 2021

Massive first game against Sheffield Wednesday – Sold out away end no doubt and hopefully a sold out valley. Can't wait for the season to start now. #cafc — 100%Charlton (@100PercentCafc) June 24, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday at home first game , oh my I cannot wait 😍 #CAFC — Joe 🗡 (@joe__cafc) June 24, 2021