Charlton Athletic will start the 2021/22 League One season at home to Sheffield Wednesday. 

Charlton Athletic are set for a mouth-watering start to the new campaign as they welcome Sheffield Wednesday to the Valley.

Nigel Adkins is gearing up for his first full season in charge of the Addicks and will be aiming for promotion.

The Owls will travel to London for their first game in the third tier for nine years following their relegation from the Championship.

Other key fixtures for Charlton- 

Boxing Day- AFC Wimbledon away

New Years Day- Wycombe Wanderers home

Final Day- Ipswich Town away

Charlton will be hoping to have some new signings in their ranks for when they take on Sheffield Wednesday in early August with the club working hard behind the scenes on their recruitment.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to getting Darren Moore’s side on the opening day of the season –