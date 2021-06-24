Wigan Athletic’s Will Keane was a target for Shrewsbury Town earlier this summer, as per a report by the Shropshire Star.

Wigan Athletic managed to fend off interest from their fellow League One side and tie him down on a new deal.

Keane, who is 28-years-old, scored 12 goals in all competitions to help the Latics stay up last season.

Leam Richardson’s side signed him on a free transfer in October last year.

Read: Wigan Athletic man wanted by Charlton Athletic

Wigan will be pleased to have kept hold of Keane amid interest from Shrewsbury as they gear up for next season.

The ex-England youth international started his career at Manchester United and played three times for their first-team.

He also spent time out on loan at Wigan Athletic, QPR, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End.

He fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford and was signed by Hull City in the Premier League in 2016.

However, Keane suffered a second serious knee ligament injury of his career just five games into his Tigers’ spell which sidelined him for over a year.

He wasn’t able to make an impact in East Yorkshire and eventually left on a permanent basis to join Ipswich Town after a loan spell at Portman Road.

Read: Wigan Athletic yet to strike deal with attacker

The attacker managed nine goals in 41 games for the Tractor Boys and has since found a home at Wigan.

Shrewsbury were keen on luring him away from the DW Stadium but failed.