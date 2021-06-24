Shrewsbury Town have been keen on an ambitious deal to sign Chuks Aneke from Charlton Athletic, as per a report by the Shropshire Star.

Shrewsbury Town shown an interest in the fellow League One striker but he is believed to be mulling over other offers.

Aneke, who is 27-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

Charlton are keen on keeping hold of him but are facing competition from elsewhere for his signature.

Read: Charlton Athletic eye Wigan Athletic man

Aneke was their top scorer last season with 16 goals in all competitions.

He joined the Addicks in 2019 after an impressive couple of seasons with MK Dons but initially struggled during his time at the Valley.

They were relegated from the Championship in his first year and he managed just a single goal that year.

However, he found his feet in League One last term and is now a wanted man.

Read: Charlton Athletic-linked winger to join Championship club

Shrewsbury are looking to further bolster their ranks this summer as Steve Cotterill gears up for his first full campaign in charge at New Meadow.

The fact they have shown interest in Aneke shows how ambitious the Shrews are.

They are keen to land Stoke City and Wales forward Sam Vokes on loan, which suggests that they have accepted defeat in their pursuit of the Charlton striker.