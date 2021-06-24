Sheffield United could allow Michael Verrips to move on this summer, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Sheffield United are gearing up for Slavisa Jokanovic’s first season at the helm.

Their number one Aaron Ramsdale’s situation will influence what happens with Verrips this summer.

Verrips, who is 24-years-old, is believed to be wanting more game time.

Sheffield United currently have Ramsdale, Wes Foderingham and Jake Eastwood as their other goalkeeping options.

Verrips was brought to England in 2019 as back-up for the Blades after their promotion to the Premier League.

He still has two years left on the four-year contract he signed when he made the switch to South Yorkshire.

However, Sheffield United gave him the green light to spend the second-half of last season back in Holland at FC Emmen and may well let him depart this summer as well.

Verrips started his career with spells as a youngster at Vitesse and PSV before joining FC Twente in 2013.

He was a regular for their B team before moving on for stints at Sparta Rotterdam and MVV Maastricht.

The ex-Dutch youth international signed for Mechelen in 2018 and had an impressive season between the sticks for the Belgian top flight side to earn his move to Sheffield United.

Verrips adds decent competition and cover for the Blades but will want to get more opportunities.