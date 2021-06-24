Former Aston Villa striker and now pundit Gabby Agbonlahor believes Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke ‘can make that step up’ to Celtic, with a move to Scotland seemingly nearing for the striker.

Wyke, 28, netted 26 goals in 45 League One outings for Sunderland last season. His side made the play-offs but would be knocked out in the semi-finals by Lincoln City and now Wyke, with his contract expiring at the end of this month, looks set to be moving on.

He’s been closely linked with a move to Celtic. The Scottish giants were reportedly ‘confident’ of sealing the free signing with Northern Echo recently reporting that the club had held ‘fresh talks’ with the striker.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor had this to say on Wyke:

I think so. Celtic are in talks for a brilliant signing, if they get it done.

“Yes, it’s a big step up but he’s a quality player in League One.

“I’m sure he can make that step up fine and continue to improve.”