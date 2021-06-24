Millwall have had a second bid for Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass rejected, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Millwall are keen to throw the Sheffield Wednesday attacker a Championship lifeline this summer.

Windass, who is 27-years-old, is also on the radar of Stoke City, Fulham and Birmingham City.

It remains to be seen whether Millwall will launch a third offer with their last one being worth in the region of £1 million.

Windass impressed for Sheffield Wednesday last season and scored 10 goals in all competitions despite the Owls slipping to relegation.

They will not want to lose him this summer as they prepare for life in the third tier next term.

Windass started his career with spells at Huddersfield Town and Harrogate Railway Athletic as a youngster before joining Accrington Stanley in 2013.

He caught the eye playing for Stanley and was snapped up by Rangers a few years later. He then spent two campaigns on the books at Ibrox, scoring a combined 19 goals.

Wigan Athletic came calling next and he spent a season-and-a-half with the Latics before moving to Sheffield Wednesday.

Millwall want to bring him in this summer as they gear up for another season in the Championship but will need to fork out more money to lure him to London.

Birmingham, Stoke and Fulham are also in the frame and it will be interesting to see if any of them make their move.