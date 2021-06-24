Former Nottingham Forest favourite Viv Anderson has had his say on Brennan Johnson’s future – the youngster has been linked with all of Barnsley, Brentford, Burnley, Leeds United and Leicester City.

Johnson, 20, spent the last season on loan with League One play-off finalists Lincoln City.

The Welshman made 43 league appearance for the Imps, scoring 11 goals and grabbing five assists as he proved a hit with the League One club.

Now having returned to the City Ground in preparation for next season, speculation regarding his future has heated up with The Athletic linking all of Barnsley, Brentford, Burnley, Leeds United and Leicester City with the young striker.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live though, Anderson has stated his hopes that Johnson gets his chance to shine in Chris Hughton’s first-team next season, saying:

“Just listen to the manager, he’s very experienced. And when you’re called upon by him, do your best.

“There are players who have been doing well, like Brennan Johnson at Lincoln. Hopefully he plays and gets a chance.”