Charlton Athletic have Wigan Athletic’s Viv Soloman-Otabor on their transfer wishlist, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic tried to sign the winger in the January transfer window and are still keen on luring him down to London.

Soloman-Otabor, who is 25-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

He is also wanted by Sunderland, Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers, according to a report by Allnigeriansoccer.com.

Read: Charlton Athletic hold fresh contract talks with striker

Charlton have made one signing so far this summer in Jayden Stockley and are in the hunt for more.

Solomon-Otabor is on their radar and impressed for Wigan last season, playing a key role in their survival in League One.

He joined the North West club in September and played 31 games in all competitions for them under Leam Richardson.

The wide man started his senior career at Birmingham City and went on to play 40 times for the Blues’ first-team as a youngster, chipping in with two goals.

He also had loan spells away from the Midlands outfit at Oxford City, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Portsmouth to gain experience.

Read: Charlton Athletic-linked winger to join Championship club

Soloman-Otabor left Birmingham for CSKA Sofia in 2019 on a permanent basis and played 22 times for the Bulgarian side before returning to England last year, despite signing a three-year deal there.

He has since been a hit at Wigan and they would like to extend his contract despite Charlton, Blackpool, Sunderland and Blackburn lurking.