Huddersfield Town are not interested in Luton Town’s Ryan Tunnicliffe, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for the midfielder over the past 24 hours but are not believed to be in for him.

Tunnicliffe, who is 27-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is due to become a free agent.

He has rejected the offer of a new two-year deal by Luton is poised to move on for a fresh challenge.

Tunnicliffe has also been linked with Derby County, Hull City and Barnsley, as per the Daily Mail, with clubs in the MLS and Turkey also said to be monitoring his situation.

He has spent the past two years on the books at Luton and helped them survive in the Championship in his first season.

Nathan Jones’ side tied him down on a fresh one-year deal last summer and he played 25 times last term in all competitions but wants a new challenge now.

Tunnicliffe started his career at Manchester United and rose up through their youth ranks before playing twice for their first-team.

He has had spells in the Football League at Peterborough United, Barnsley, Ipswich Town, Fulham, Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers.

Huddersfield have been linked now but won’t be bringing him to Yorkshire, which could pave the way for Derby, Barnsley and Hull to swoop in.