Portsmouth ‘had not received contact from any clubs’ regarding Ronan Curtis as of the end of May, reports Hampshire Live – the winger has been linked with Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Derby County and Reading among others.

Curtis, 25, capped another stellar season with Portsmouth in League One.

The Republic of Ireland man has now netted double-figures for league goals in each of his three seasons at Fratton Park, scoring 10 and grabbing seven assists in his 42 League One outings last season.

He’s been linked with a Championship move throughout the past 12 months or so and leading into this summer, those links seemed to reappear in headlines.

Recently, all of Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Derby County and Reading have been linked with a move for the Pompey man but a recent report from Hampshire Live explains how the south coast club had previously not had any contact from any club regarding Curtis:

“Reading, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers have all been previously linked with Curtis, but as of the end of May, HampshireLive understands that the Blues had not received contact from any clubs over the future of the winger.”

Thoughts?

Pompey would’ve had a much greater chance of retaining Curtis should they have qualified for the League One play-offs and been promoted but missing out casts some doubt over his future at Fratton Park.

He’s clearly a player with Championship ability and it surely seems to be a matter of time before interest in Curtis really steps up this summer.