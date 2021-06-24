Derby County have been handed a £100,000 fine for a ‘breach of Financial Fair Play rules’ and remain at risk of relegation into League One, despite finishing above the Championship relegation zone last season.

Derby County looked to be gearing up for another season in the Championship but now, fans will be looking at two sets of fixtures – one for the Championship and one for League One.

The EFL plan on releasing ‘interchangeable’ fixtures for both Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers (who finished a point and a place behind Derby County in the final relegation spot last season) following the decision of Derby’s fine.

The fine has been dealt by an independent disciplinary commission and as per The Athletic, the same commission has ‘reprimanded the club and ordered them to file restated accounts for the financial years ending on June 30 of 2016.2017 and 2018’.

Matt Slater goes on to write how both Derby and the EFL ‘can appeal’ which is why there will be interchangeable fixtures released for the Rams and for Wycombe Wanderers – the fixtures were reported to be released today.

But why have the EFL done this on the supposed fixture release day?

Slater of The Athletic writes:

“They consider it necessary. It will let them run the full independent judicial process without delaying fixture publication on Thursday morning.

“That means all clubs can prepare for the season ahead as usual.”