Derby County have been fined £100,000 by the English Football League for their ‘breach of Financial Fair Play rules’, as per The Athletic, and remain ‘at risk of relegation’.

Derby County beat relegation from the Championship on the final day of the season. Their 3-3 draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday meant that the Owls finished rock-bottom of the Championship and Derby in 21st, with Wycombe Wanderers missing out on survival by a point and a place.

Now though, Derby and Wycombe will see ‘interchangeable fixtures’ published by the EFL which are due to be released later today, due to the fact that Derby and the EFL can appeal the above decision.

It’s all very hectic at Pride Park right now as their takeover saga continues on as well and the news from last night only adds to the mayhem.

See what these Derby County fans have said on the news:

So a 100k fine and relegation still a possibility. Its never dull at our club isit #dcfc https://t.co/XOV1vGCoMm — Vikramjit Singh Dosanjh (@viksinghdosanjh) June 23, 2021

Whether it’s this season or next season, the EFL won’t rest until we go down. Mel has had them rattled too many times. The fact that it will end up being about an accountancy process applied not in contravention of the rules at the relevant time is absolutely embarrassing. #dcfc — HGEORGlOU (@HGEORGlOU) June 24, 2021

Just give us the punishment, no more appeals, no more dragging it out, get Morris out the club then start again. We have to start moving forwards #dcfc #dcfcfans — Twedds (@METwedds) June 24, 2021