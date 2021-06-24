Stoke City are facing up to a fourth, consecutive season in the Sky Bet Championship next season. It will be a campaign without Nathan Collins.

Stoke City fans will likely be waving goodbye to their young star sooner rather than later. Burnley are tipped to land the 20-year-old Irish youngster for a fee in excess of £12million.

The Potters have struggled during their first three seasons back in English football’s second tier. Collins leaving will force a restructure and this is already underway.

Various sources, including the Mail Online, are reporting that Collins’ replacement is Watford 21-year-old Ben Wilmot. Wilmot has that vital Championship experience that the Potters need.

Wilmot signed for the Hornets in 2018 from Stevenage and was highly sought after at the time.

The young defender spent time away from Watford not long after signing, moving out to their sister club Udinese. He made five appearances for the Italians.

He also spent time out on loan at Swansea City in the 2019/20 season – making 21 appearances in the Championship.

Last season Wilmot was active for the Hornets, making 25 appearances across their promotion campaign. He scored one goal and provided one assist for the Hertfordshire outfit.

The StokeonTrentLive’s Pete Smith says that City are getting Wilmot for “an initial fee understood to be in the region of £1.5m.” A fee of that scale could be managed out of their own pocket without dipping into any fee received for Nathan Collins.

Ben Wilmot is a more than decent replacement for Nathan Collins and an arrival that will cover the latter’s departure. The fact that Stoke are paying just £1.5million to land him is an added bonus.

Ben Wilmot has shown that he is more than capable at Championship level and will be a solid addition to the Potters defensive ranks.