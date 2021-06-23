Birmingham City’s signing of Ryan Woods from Stoke City has been voted The72’s Transfer of the Day.

Woods, 27, will join up with Birmingham City as of July 1st.

The midfielder leaves Stoke City after three-and-a-half years at the bet365 Stadium where he racked up 39 appearances in all competitions for the Potters, having spent the last season-and-a-half on loan with Championship rivals Millwall.

Blues had been closely linked with a move for Woods this week and today, the club announced that the Englishman will be joining up with Lee Bowyer at Birmingham City in time for the 2021/22 campaign.

