Birmingham City, Bristol City, Cardiff City, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Peterborough United, Preston North End, Stoke City and more feature in today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72.

Cardiff City had a proactive day in the transfer market, completing the permanent signing of Ryan Wintle from Crewe Alexandra whilst seeing Robert Glatzel depart for Hamburg.

Across the Severn Bridge, Bristol City brought in Matty James on a permanent transfer, reuniting with former Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson, with Birmingham City getting their first summer signing over the line in Stoke City’s Ryan Woods.

Rumour Mill

Whilst Woods departs from the bet365 Stadium, Ben Wilmot is reported to have ‘finalised’ his move from Watford.

Hull City ‘remain keen’ on Derby County’s Jack Marriott who’s also been linked with Peterborough United today, with London News Online reporting that Birmingham City are ‘set’ to sign departing Gillingham winger Jordan Graham.

West Brom and Middlesbrough have both been linked with a loan move for Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff with Bristol City and Luton Town said to be ‘leading the race’ alongside Sunderland to sign AFC Wimbledon’s soon-to-be free agent striker Joe Pigott.

Elsewhere, both Charlton Athletic and Preston North End have been linked with Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater, whilst Mail Online have linked all of Barnsley, Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Hull City with Ryan Tunnicliffe.